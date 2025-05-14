Binghamton Splits Doubleheader in Hartford

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-15) and the Hartford Yard Goats (20-14) split a doubleheader at Dunkin' Park on Wednesday night. Hartford leads the series, 2-1.

Game One: Yard Goats 1, Rumble Ponies 0 (Final/7)

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (4-2) started for Binghamton and took the loss, despite tossing a complete game. Wenninger allowed one run on just three hits over six innings with six strikeouts. It marked the first complete game of his professional career.

Left-hander Sean Sullivan (1-0) started for Hartford and got the win, after tossing five scoreless frames of two-hit baseball with three strikeouts. Right-hander Bryce McGowan earned his first save with two scoreless frames and just one hit allowed in relief.

Hartford scored in the first inning against Wenninger. Benny Montgomery singled and Juan Guerrero followed with a double that moved Montgomery to third base. Montgomery then scored on a wild pitch that put Hartford up 1-0.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 3, Yard Goats 2 (Final/7)

Binghamton was the home team in this game, since it was a makeup of a rainout at Mirabito Stadium on April 12.

Binghamton scored its first runs of the series in the bottom of the third. Wyatt Young led off with a single and Jett Williams followed with a two-run home run off left-hander Mason Green (2-1) that put the Ponies up 2-0. It marked Williams' third homer of the season and first since April 17.

Right-hander Jordan Geber started for the Ponies and struck out three batters and allowed just one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings. Right-hander Luis Moreno (3-1) tossed 1.1 perfect frames in relief and earned the victory. Right-hander Ryan Lambert walked two batters but stranded them in a scoreless inning of work.

In the bottom of the fifth, Young led off with a single again. Young stole second base, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Nick Morabito's RBI double that put Binghamton up 3-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Hartford got on the board. Juan Guerrero doubled, and Jose Torres followed with an RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1. Later in the frame Torres scored on an RBI groundout from Dyan Jorge that made it 3-2 against right-hander Douglas Orellana.

In the top of the seventh, G.J. Hill hit a leadoff double. Hill tried to tag up from second to third base on a flyout to right fielder Alex Ramírez, and Ramírez threw him out at third base for a 9-5 double play that took the potential-tying-run off the bases.

Orellana recorded his third save of the season, despite allowing multiple runs in an outing for the first time in his Double-A career. Orellana did not allow a run over his previous six appearances coming into this game and has now allowed just three runs all season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Thursday at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton has now split five of its seven doubleheaders this season...All three games in this series have been decided by one run...Williams recorded two hits and a walk with a two-run homer across the doubleheader...Ramírez recorded his fifth multi-hit game in the second game...D'Andre Smith reached base twice in the second game and extended his on-base streak to seven games.







Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.