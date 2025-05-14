Baysox Swept by Akron in Wednesday Doubleheader

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, M.D. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost both games of a doubleheader to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by final scores of 7-5 and 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon from Prince George's Stadium.

In the first game, Chesapeake (16-18) led 5-1 through the first four innings. Tavian Josenberger homered in the second and Max Wagner homered in the fourth against RubberDucks starting left-hander Rodney Boone (W, 1-1). Noelberth Romero extended the lead with a two-run double, and Jeremiah Jackson also drove in Romero with a double, part of a four-run fourth inning for the Baysox.

Akron (23-12) scored six unanswered runs with three runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead. Jorge Burgos drove in four of those runs with a pair of two-run hits, including a two-run go-ahead single in the sixth off right-hander Daniel Lloyd (L, 2-1).

Chesapeake arms allowed a combined nine walks in game one, one off matching a season high.

Right-hander Jake Miller (S, 2) sealed the win for Akron with a scoreless seventh.

In the second game, Akron scored five runs in the first two innings against starting right-hander Juan Nuñez (L, 0-1). The RubberDucks scored four in the first after Burgos hit a two-run homer and Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI double with a second run scoring on the play after a throwing error by Frederick Bencosme.

Nuñez, the Orioles No. 20 prospect, struck out five in 1.2 innings in the loss. The Azua, Dominican Republic native has now struck out 21 batters in 11.1 innings pitched in his first Double-A season.

Right-hander Gerald Ogando threw 2.2 scoreless innings and right-hander Peter Van Loon threw a scoreless seventh to lower his ERA to 1.13.

Chesapeake scored its lone run of the second game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Luis Valdez. The Baysox collected only four hits in the contest.

Right-hander Davis Sharpe (W, 2-3) received the win for Akron after pitching three innings of scoreless relief.

Chesapeake continues its six-game homestand against Akron tomorrow night at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP Tommy Mace for the RubberDucks.

