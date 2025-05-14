Yard Goats Pitching Solid in Doubleheader Split

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday Night at Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan fired five scoreless innings in the first game, and reliever Bryce McGowan finished the final two innings, in a 1-0 win. With the win, the Yard Goats became the first team in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League to reach 20 victories. The Yard Goats brought the potential winning run to the plate in the seventh inning of game two, but could not capitalize as the Rumble Ponies bounced back with a 3-2 victory.

In game one, Yard Goats starting pitcher Sean Sullivan was tough on Binghamton hitters, allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings in his first appearance of the season. The two Binghamton hits were the only baserunners that Sullivan allowed, as he retired the side in four of the five innings to earn the victory. Bryce McGowan pitched the final two innings scoreless to earn his first save of the season.

The Yard Goats scored the only run in game one in the bottom of the first inning. After Benny Montgomery and Juan Guerrero recorded back-to-back hits, Montgomery scored on a wild pitch from Rumble Ponies starter Jack Wenninger giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

In game two, Binghamton scored their first run of the series when Jett Williams hit a two-run home run in the third inning off Yard Goats starter Mason Green, giving the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead. Williams' home run was the first run that the Rumble Ponies scored after being held scoreless in the first 20 innings of the series.

The Rumble Ponies extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning when Nick Morabito hit a RBI double down the right field line.

The Yard Goats responded by scoring two runs in the sixth inning. First, Jose Torres lined an RBI single to center field that scored Guerrero. Then, Dyan Jorge hit an RBI groundout which scored Torres and cut the Rumble Ponies lead to 3-2. In the seventh inning, the Yard Goats had the potential tying run in scoring position, but GJ Hill was thrown out while trying to advance to third on a great throw by Binghamton right fielder Alex Ramirez.

The Yard Goats continue their seven game series against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at 7:10 pm. RHP Blake Adams gets the start for the Yard Goats against RHP Jonathan Pintaro who will start for the Rumble Ponies. It's Mental Health Awareness Night! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

Game One:

Yard Goats 1, Rumble Ponies 0

WP: Sean Sullivan (1-0)

LP: Jack Wenninger (4-2)

S: Bryce McGowan (1)

Time: 1:25

Game Two:

Rumble Ponies 3, Yard Goats 2

WP: Luis Moreno (3-1)

LP: Mason Green (2-1)

S: Douglas Orellana (3)

