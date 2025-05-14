Somerset Patriots' Wednesday, May 14th Game Postponed

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots and Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Wednesday, May 14th at TD Bank Ballpark has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a single admission double header at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, June 11th beginning at 4:00 pm. The two games will be seven innings each with a 30-minute break between games. June 11th tickets are good for both games of the double header.

Fans with tickets for the Tuesday, May 14th game can exchange them for tickets to any 2025 Patriots home game, pending availability. Exchanges can be done in person at the box office or by emailing ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.







