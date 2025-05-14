Squirrels, SeaWolves Postponed Wednesday
May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - Wednesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday night.
First pitch for Game 1 of Thursday's single-admission doubleheader is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. The ballpark gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Fans who had tickets for Wednesday's game can redeem them for tickets to any remaining 2025 Flying Squirrels regular-season home game (based on availability). Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866).
Thursday is Hanover Night at The Diamond. The team will wear special Tomato jerseys that are being auctioned with proceeds benefiting local Hanover County charities. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the second game of the night. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
