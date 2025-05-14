Brannigan, Siani Pick up Three Hits Each in Doubleheader Split

May 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Altoona and Harrisburg split a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon, with the Curve winning the opener 8-0 and falling in the finale, 6-4, in front of 8,273 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

In game one of the doubleheader, Alessandro Ercolani earned his first win of the season by tossing five scoreless innings. Ercolani got early run support, as Altoona built a 4-0 lead after three innings.

Sammy Siani, Nick Cimillo, and Termarr Johnson each had multi-hit games in the opener. Siani drove in three with two doubles in four trips to the plate. Cimillo had run-scoring hits in the second and fifth inning to pace the Altoona offense.

Mitch Jebb tripled and walked out of the leadoff spot as the Curve offense picked up 11 hits and drew two walks in six innings at the plate.

Cy Nielson fired two scoreless innings to finish the first game of the doubleheader as he and Ercolani combined for nine strikeouts.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Harrisburg built a 5-0 lead after three innings against Po-Yu Chen. The Senators scored four ties in the third inning, though Chen righted the ship and finished five innings for the fourth time in five outings.

At the plate, Altoona mounted a late rally, scoring four times across their final four at-bats. Jack Brannigan picked up two hits and Kervin Pichardo drove in a pair with a double and a sacrifice fly. The Curve picked up two runs in the sixth inning against the Senators bullpen and stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning when Jebb bounced out to the shortstop.

Brannigan reached base in both ends of the doubleheader, extending his team-best on-base streak to 19 games on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson picked up a hit in both games of the doubleheader.

The Curve will continue their series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Thursday night. RHP Garrett McMillan will start game one for the Curve with Harrisburg's starter to be announced.

