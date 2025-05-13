Curve and Senators Rained out on Tuesday Night

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and Harrisburg Senators were rained out on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 14 with game one beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any other 2025 regular season game, excluding July 3rd, for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and every game day.

The Curve will begin a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Wednesday morning. RHP Alessandro Ercolani will start game one for the Curve with LHP Dustin Saenz slated for the Senators. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start game two for Altoona with Harrisburg sending RHP Kyle Luckham to the mound.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.