Squirrels Lose Homestand Opener to SeaWolves

May 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their homestand opener to the Erie SeaWolves, 3-1, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (10-24) outhit the SeaWolves (22-12), 9-8, but went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Trei Cruz led off the game with a triple and scored on a fielding error by Aeverson Arteaga off the bat of Max Anderson. Thayron Liranzo extended the lead to 2-0 with a solo homer in the top of the sixth, the only batter Choate faced in the inning.

Choate allowed two runs over five innings and struck out seven. He is 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA (5 ER/22.2 IP) in his last five starts since April 19.

The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout with a run-scoring groundout by Jairo Pomares in the bottom of the eighth.

Erie starter Jaden Hamm worked 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out five. RJ Petit (Win, 4-0) worked 1.1 scoreless innings. Dylan Smith (Save, 2) threw a 1-2-3 ninth for Erie.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-1, 2.45) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie lefty Carlos Pena (0-1, 1.62). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-1, 2.45) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie lefty Carlos Pena (0-1, 1.62). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.







