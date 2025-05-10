Eldridge Blasts Late Go-Ahead Homer in Comeback Win

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Bryce Eldrige hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the eighth to help lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (10-22) snapped an 18-inning scoreless streak with a four-run eighth to pick up their second win of the series against the Senators (16-16).

Facing Harrisburg reliever and former Giants farmhand Ivan Armstrong (Loss, 1-2) in the eighth, Eldridge lifted a three-run homer to right field to give Richmond a 3-2 lead. It was his second homer of the season.

On the next pitch, Cal Mitchell hit a solo homer to extend the Richmond lead to 4-2.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first six innings. Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand worked into the seventh before allowing two hits to lead off the inning. Joe Naranjo broke the shutout with a run-scoring single and Maxwell Romero Jr. added an RBI single against Braxton Roxby (Win, 1-2) to open a 2-0 Harrisburg lead.

Trent Harris entered in the eighth and worked 1.1 scoreless innings. After a walk and a single with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Nick Garcia (Save, 1) relieved Harris and recorded the final two outs.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (0-1, 6.52) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Hyun-il Choi (1-0, 4.32). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

