Baysox Fall on Walk-Off Homer on Saturday Night

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, M.E. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost on a walk-off homer to the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday night from Delta Dental Park.

Both teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader but agreed to cancel the second game and play one nine-inning game instead.

With Chesapeake (16-15) down 1-0 in the sixth, Jeremiah Jackson vaulted the Baysox in front with a two-run homer to right-center off Portland starting right-hander Tyler Uberstine. It's the third homer of the season for Jackson and his first since April 24 vs Altoona.

Portland's Caden Rose tied the game in the sixth with a leadoff homer off Chesapeake starting right-hander Levi Wells. Despite allowing the homer, Wells delivered his first career quality start with a career-high six innings pitched, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a no decision. The 23-year-old has a 3.08 ERA in 26.1 innings pitched in his first season at Double-A.

In the seventh, Hudson Haskin put Chesapeake back in front 3-2 with an RBI single to center. Haskin is batting .304 on the two-week road trip.

The Sea Dogs responded in the eighth against right-hander Ben Vespi with a run in on a two-out game-tying RBI single from Ahbram Liendo. Vespi pitched one inning in his Double-A debut after earning promotion from Single-A Delmarva on Friday.

The Baysox failed to score in the top of the ninth and in the bottom of the ninth, Jhostynxon Garcia hit a leadoff opposite field homer against right-hander Juan De Los Santos (L, 0-1) to win the game for Portland (17-12).

The loss ends Chesapeake's season-long five-game win streak.

Chesapeake concludes its 12-game road trip against Portland tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 pm. RHP Braxton Bragg is scheduled to start for the Baysox against RHP David Sandlin for the Sea Dogs.

