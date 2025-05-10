The Password Is Walk-Off

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-12) walked it off courtesy of a solo home run by Jhostynxon Garcia to beat the Chesapeake Baysox (16-15) 4-3 on Saturday night. The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game out of first place.

With a 0-2 count and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Garcia blasted the walk-off home run to right field. It was his second homer of the season and second hit of the night.

Portland struck first in the bottom of the third inning. Tyler Miller reached on a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a grounder, and then came around to score on an RBI single by Mikey Romero to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Baysox took a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run by Jeremiah Jackson (3).

The Sea Dogs knotted the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, using a solo home run from Caden Rose (2).

The Baysox took the lead right back in the top of the seventh. Max Wagner doubled and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. The next batter, Hudson Haskin ripped an RBI single that brought home Wagner to give Chesapeake a 3-2 lead.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs. Mikey Romero doubled then scored on an RBI single by Ahbram Liendo.

RHP Reidis Sena (3-1, 3.55 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 0.1 perfect inning. RHP Juan De Los Santos (0-1, 20.25 ERA) was tagged with the loss allowing the walk-off homer in the ninth inning.

The Sea Dogs and Baysox will meet again tomorrow, May 11th at 1pm at Delta Dental Ballpark. RHP David Sandlin (1-1, 4.64 ERA) will start for Portland while the Baysox will send RHP Braxton Bragg (1-1, 1.35 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.