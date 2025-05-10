Schreck Belts Two Homers in Doubleheader Split

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-18) split their Saturday doubleheader with the Hartford Yard Goats (18-11) at Delta Dental Stadium, with a 7-1 loss in game one and a 5-1 win in game two. New Hampshire outfielder RJ Schreck hit a pair of home runs in Saturday's action, one in each game, and currently sports a .360 average in May.

Fisher Cats righty Hunter Gregory (W, 1-0) logged his longest outing of the season and earned the win in game two with three shutout relief innings. Gregory boasts a 0.56 ERA in 11 appearances and has not surrendered an earned run since April 4. Schreck, along with second baseman Ryan McCarty and left fielder Yohendrick Piñango, led the offense with three hits in New Hampshire's 13-hit showing in game two.

Fisher Cats right-hander Ryan Watson (L, 2-2) threw five innings and surrendered six runs, three earned, on nine hits. The loss ended Watson's stretch of 13 scoreless innings across two quality starts, dating back to April 26. Hartford lefty Mason Albright (3-2) fired five scoreless innings in game one.

Hartford belted three homers en route to a 7-1 victory in game one. In the top of the second inning, designated hitter Zach Kokoska knocked a triple off the right-centerfield wall and scored on an error that could have ended the inning. Third baseman Nic Kent reached on the fielding error to set up left fielder Cole Carrigg's two-run shot and Hartford led 3-0 going into the bottom of the second frame.

New Hampshire's lone run came off Schreck's third home run of the homestand by sending a low pitch over right-centerfield in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 7-1 Yard Goats.

Hartford reliever Brayan Castillo allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh but picked up two-straight strikeouts to finalize Hartford's 7-1 victory in game one.

The Fisher Cats scratched the scoreboard first in game two with Schreck's second homer of the day. Piñango led off the bottom of the first inning with an opposite-field single before Schreck blasted a two-run homer over the right field corner to give New Hampshire an early 2-0 lead.

Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez threw three frames and surrendered one earned run on a groundout in the top of the third. Righty reliever Hunter Gregory (W, 1-0) tossed the next three frames in shutout fashion with two punchouts.

New Hampshire added another run in the bottom of the second after both lead-off batters reached with singles. Piñango followed with an infield single that plated shortstop Jay Harry from second which moved the Cats' advantage to 3-0.

Hartford fired back in the top of the third inning on an RBI groundout from left fielder Juan Guerrero. The Yards Goats recorded two base hits after that thanks to three scoreless relief frames from New Hampshire's Gregory.

The Fisher Cats piled on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after McCarty led off the frame with a double. New Hampshire's Harry followed with an RBI single to plate McCarty from second before Piñango extended the frame with an RBI double and finalized the scoring at 5-1.

Right-hander Johnathan Lavallee cleaned up the top of the seventh inning for New Hampshire with one strikeout.

New Hampshire's back-to-back homestand of 13 games concludes on Sunday, May 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch against the Yard Goats. Fisher Cats righty CJ Van Eyk (2-3, 5.28 ERA) logs his second start of the week, while Hartford sends RHP Gabriel Hughes (1-2, 2.36 ERA) to wrap the series.

The first 1,000 fans to Sunday's game on Mother's Day can receive a Fisher Cats visor giveaway, presented by Northeast Delta Dental.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.