FirstEnergy Stadium Hosting BCIAA Baseball Semifinals Monday

May 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, and FirstEnergy Stadium, are excited to host the 2025 BCIAA Baseball Semifinals on Monday, May 12, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The semifinal matchups will showcase Governor Mifflin and Exeter, and the other matchup will be Wyomissing and Berks Catholic.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online in advance of the games on Monday. Adult tickets are $8 and students are $6. Children four and under can enter for free. Those wishing to purchase tickets in advance of Monday's game can do so

HERE. The Customers Bank Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium will be open for in-person ticket sales beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. Gates will be open at 2:30 p.m. and concession stands will be open as well for fans to enjoy.

With forecasted great weather and fantastic matchups, it will be a great night at America's Classic Ballpark as Berks County sends two teams to the BCIAA Championship Game on Monday.

