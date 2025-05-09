Reading and Binghamton Cancelled Friday Night

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Binghamton, NY) - Friday night's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 12 p.m. for a doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 13, through Sunday, May 18, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tuesday is Dinosaur Day and the first Education Day Game of the Season. Wednesday is also an Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Friday night features fireworks, presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University and The Learning Experience Wyomissing. Saturday is the first ever post-game Drone Show, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Celebrating Nurses & Hospital Week. Saturday will also be the first specialty jersey night of the season, as the R-Phils will wear Disney Cars Uniforms. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 women, 18 and older, receive a Belated Mother's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

