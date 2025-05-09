Yard Goats Postponed on Friday in New Hampshire

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Friday night's game between Hartford Yard Goats (17-11) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up during the Hartford road trip when the Fisher Cats visit Dunkin' Park from May 27 through June 1.

Thursday's postponement will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM.







