Ducks Drop Seesaw Battle to Somerset 7-6 in 11

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Somerset Patriots outlast the Akron RubberDucks 7-6 in 11 innings in a game that saw five lead changes on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron looked to tie the game for the third straight inning in the bottom of the 11th. Cooper Ingle dropped a two-out single into center to score Jake Fox and bring the RubberDucks within a run at 7-6. But new Somerset reliever Harrison Cohen would win a seven pitch battle to end the ballgame with a strikeout.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing a first inning run. The right-hander would settle in and keep Somerset off the board until the sixth when the Patriots scratched across a run on a RBI double. In total, Mace worked six innings allowing two runs while striking out six. Ross Carver worked two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Mangus Ellerts allowed an unearned run in the ninth. Davis Sharpe allowed four runs (two earned) over two innings pitched with four strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Somerset's first inning run with an Ingle solo home run in the bottom half. After the Patriots retook the lead in the sixth, the RubberDucks tied the game in the seventh when Justin Boyd doubled before coming around to score on a fielding error to make it 2-2. Somerset scored in the top of the ninth and looked to put the game away with two outs in the bottom half, but Travis Bazzana launched a solo home run deep into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to tie the game 3-3. Down two in the 10th, the RubberDucks pulled out some more two out magic. Joe Lampe singled home Ingle before flying home from first on Dayan Frias' double to make it 5-5.

Notebook

Bazzana's ninth inning home run extended his hitting streak to seven games...Boyd had his first multi-hit game of the season...Carver has now recorded a scoreless outing in 7 of 9 Akron appearances...Mace has worked six innings in three out of his last four starts and has gone at least five innings in all seven starts this season...Game Time: 3:31...Attendance: 4,670.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Somerset Patriots on Saturday, May 10 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (2-0, 1.35 ERA) will face Somerset right-hander Trent Sellers (0-1, 3.91 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.