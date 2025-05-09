Saturday's Sea Dogs Game Moved to a 5:00 PM Start
May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine- Due to the forecast on Saturday, May 10th, the Portland Sea Dogs have changed the game time from a 1:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start against the Chesapeake Baysox. The gates will open at 3:30 PM.
"The forecast calls for rain throughout Saturday, but ending around 4:00 PM," stated Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "The change in game time gives us the best chance to get the game in and ensures our fans an enjoyable experience."
The Sea Dogs have already had five rained-out games at Delta Dental Park in Portland this season, already surpassing last season's total of four.
Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.
Friday's (May 9th) Sea Dogs game is still on as scheduled. The Sea Dogs will continue to monitor the weather for tonight and post any change in the game status on seadogs.com and all social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Saturday's Sea Dogs Game Moved to a 5:00 PM Start
