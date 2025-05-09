Erie Erupts Late in Bullpen Game Shutout

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (21-10) took a fourth straight game over Altoona (14-17) with a 7-0 win on Friday night.

The game remained scoreless into the sixth inning. In a bullpen day for Erie, RJ Petit tuned in two scoreless innings and Austin Bergner tossed four scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

Garrett McMillan made his Double-A debut for Altoona and threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Erie finally broke through with the first runs of the game in the sixth inning against Valentin Linarez. After Max Anderson's two-out single, Jake Holton drove an RBI double to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Justice Bigbie followed with an RBI single, making it 2-0.

After singles by Eliezer Alfonzo and Ben Malgeri in the seventh, Linarez was replaced by J.C. Flowers. Flowers surrendered a three-run home run to Trei Cruz, which extended Erie's lead to 5-0.

Alfonzo added a two-run single, his third hit, in the eighth to make it 7-0.

Dylan Smith, with two scoreless, and Andrew Magno finished off the win for Erie with scoreless relief. It was Erie's sixth shutout win of the season.

Bergner (3-2) earned the win over Linarez (4-2).

The series continues on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. as Joseph Montalvo faces Wilber Dotel.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.