Rain Postpones Hartford, New Hampshire on Friday

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Friday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17) and Hartford Yard Goats (17-11) at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed. The game will be made up during the Hartford road trip when the Fisher Cats visit Dunkin' Park from May 27 through June 1.

Thursday's postponement will be made up in doubleheader fashion on Saturday, May 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM EDT.

Any ticket to Friday's game can be exchanged for any 2025 regular season home game, based on availability. Tickets for Saturday's game between the Fisher Cats and Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium are good for entry to both games.

New Hampshire's Devereaux Harrison (1-4, 6.48 ERA) was penciled to oppose Hartford's Connor Staine (1-2, 4.26 ERA) on Saturday, although neither team has confirmed a starter for either game on Saturday.

The Fisher Cats celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch against the Yard Goats. The first 1,000 fans to Sunday's game can receive a Fisher Cats visor giveaway, presented by Northeast Delta Dental.

