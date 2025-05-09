Squirrels Shut out Again by Senators

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to one hit and shut out by the Harrisburg Senators, 7-0, on Friday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (9-22) have been outscored by 36-2 by the Senators (16-15) in the four games of this week's series. It was their third shutout loss this week.

The Senators struck for three runs in the first inning against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman (Loss, 1-4). Joe Naranjo, Cayden Wallace and Carlos De La Cruz each hit RBI singles. In the second, Yohandy Morales hit an RBI single to open a 4-0 Harrisburg lead.

The Senators added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to stretch their lead to 7-0.

Carter Howell had a single in the fourth against Garrett Davila (Win, 2-2) for Richmond's only hit in the game.

The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (0-4, 4.85) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves from next Tuesday through Sunday.







