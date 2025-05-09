Mets' Ronny Mauricio to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton Friday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Friday night as the Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Reading Fightin Phils at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Mauricio played 26 games with the Mets in 2023, slashing .248/.296/.347 with a .643 OPS, before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in December 2023. In 2022, Mauricio spent the entire season with Binghamton, hitting .259 with 26 homers and 89 RBIs, along with a .768 OPS and 20 stolen bases in 123 games.

The 24-year-old is ranked as MLB Pipeline's ninth ranked prospect in the Mets organization and has been placed among MLB Pipeline's top 12 Mets prospects every year since 2018. Mauricio was signed by the Mets in July of 2017 as an International free agent. He is from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

