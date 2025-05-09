Senators Get back to Shutting down Richmond

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators shutout the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-0 for their third shutout in the series Friday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored three runs in the first thanks to four hits and two Richmond errors. They tacked on a run in the second and then more insurance with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. The Senators move to 16-15 with the win while Richmond drops to 9-22.

THE BIG PLAY

Joe Naranjo drove in Nick Schnell with a single in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Nick Schnell had three hits including an RBI triple and he scored twice. Phillip Glasser, Yohandy Morales and Carlos De La Cruz all had two hits for the Sens. De La Cruz drove in a pair of runs. Harrisburg went 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position and also stole three bases in the game.

TOP OF THE HILL

Five Senators pitchers combined to allow no runs and just one hit. Miguel Gomez made the spot start and tossed three scoreless innings. Garrett Davila, Holden Powell, Chance Huff and Michael Cuevas combined to go six scoreless frames. Davila earned the win, his second of the season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.







