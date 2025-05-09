Mother Nature Wins Again Friday's Game Rained Out

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Friday, May 9th at 6:00 PM against the Chesapeake Baysox at Delta Dental Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 10th at 5:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Friday's postponed game or any of the rained out games this season may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

The doubleheader on Saturday will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets dated May 10th are good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 3:30 PM.

This is the sixth postponement for the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Park this season through just three homestands. The Sea Dogs had only four rain outs for the entire 2024 season.

The Sea Dogs conclude the series with the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday, May 11th at 1:00 PM.







