Friday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Cancelled

May 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Friday's Rumble Ponies game against the Reading Fightin Phils at Mirabito Stadium has been cancelled. It will not be rescheduled.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Friday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.

STEM Night has been rescheduled for Friday, June 6 vs. Somerset, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.







