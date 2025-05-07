Lugo Launches Walk-Off Three-Run Blast to Complete Ponies' Comeback in Win over Reading

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-11) were down 6-0 in the sixth inning and 7-2 in the eighth inning and second baseman William Lugo launched a walk-off three-run home run to complete the comeback and defeat the Reading Fightin Phils, 9-7, in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday.

Binghamton trailed 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, first baseman Ryan Clifford singled, and third baseman Nick Lorusso followed with a single. Lugo followed with a walk-off three-run home run on a laser to left field off Nelson Alvarez (0-1) and the Ponies won 9-7. It marked Lugo's second-straight game with a home run.

Binghamton trailed 7-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Center fielder Nick Morabito hit a leadoff single, Clifford followed with a single, and Lorusso followed with an RBI single that made it 7-3. Later in the frame, with two outs, left fielder D'Andre Smith reached on a throwing error that scored a run and right fielder Alex Ramírez reached on an error that scored two runs to make it 7-6.

The Ponies were down 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth before Clifford launched an opposite-field two-run home run that got Binghamton on the board off right-hander Andrew Baker. It marked Clifford's fourth home run of the season.

Reading (7-19) scored in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Felix Reyes. Keaton Anthony hit a two-run homer and Hendry Mendez hit an RBI single that put Reading up 4-0 in the third inning. Anthony then hit a two-run double in the fourth inning that put the Fightins up 6-0. Reading went up 7-2 in the eighth inning on Anthony's RBI double. Anthony went 4-for-5 with a home run and five runs batted in.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton combined to score all nine runs in the sixth inning or later and scored seven runs across the final two innings...Lugo's walk-off home run marked Binghamton's first walk-off of the season...It marked Lugo's third multi-RBI game...Jett Williams went 1-for-4 with a single, walk, and stolen base, which extended his on-base streak to 15 games...Morabito went 1-for-3 and reached base three times with a single, two walks, and two runs...Clifford went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two singles, and two runs, which marked his team-leading sixth multi-hit game and first three-hit game...Lorusso went 3-for-5 with two singles, an RBI, and two runs which marked his fifth multi-hit game, second three-hit game, and extended his on-base streak to six games...Right-hander Alex Carrillo struck out four batters over two scoreless frames in relief for Binghamton...Left-hander Zach Thornton allowed four runs over 2.2 innings in his second Double-A start...Right-hander TJ Shook (1-0) earned the win with three strikeouts over two innings of one-run ball.

