Ducks Blank Patriots 3-0 Behind Maltrud's Strong Start

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Rorik Maltrud struck out nine on Wednesday night to guide the Akron RubberDucks to a second straight 3-0 shutout victory over the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Just like on Tuesday, the RubberDucks jumped out in front in the first. Travis Bazzana opened the inning with a hustle double before scoring on Cooper Ingle's RBI single to make it 1-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Maltrud continued Akron's dominant pitching on Wednesday night. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fifth and allowed just two hits total over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out nine. Zane Morehouse struck out two over an inning and two thirds. Zach Jacobs worked a scoreless eighth. Davis Sharpe struck out one in a perfect ninth to record the save.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense added some late insurance in the eighth inning. Ingle walked to open the frame before scoring on Kahlil Watson's RBI triple to make it 2-0 Akron. Jorge Burgos brought home Watson with a sac-fly to make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron's pitchers have tossed 18 scoreless innings allowing just seven hits while striking out 26 in the first two games of the series...Maltrud has allowed just one run and struck out 16 over 15.2 innings in his last three starts....Bazzana extended his hitting streak to five games...Akron stole two more bases on Wednesday giving them seven steals in the series after two games...Game Time: 2:19...Attendance: 2,317.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Somerset Patriots on Thursday, May 8 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (0-1, 2.08 ERA) will face Somerset right-hander Brendan Beck (2-0, 0.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.