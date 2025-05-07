Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the game two of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Wednesday by a score of 3-0.

Somerset was shut in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

RHP Cam Schlittler (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start and sixth appearance of the season.

Schlittler punched out at least seven batters for the third time this season. Schlittler threw a season-high 95 pitches. That mark is tied for the second-most pitches thrown in an Eastern League game this season. At the end of the game, Schlittler ranks first in the Eastern League in IP (33.0), third in K (36), fifth in ERA (2.18), and eighth in WHIP (1.06).

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 2B, 2 K) made a catch in foul territory scaling the netting behind home plate and ripped a double in the eighth inning.

At the conclusion of the game, Flores leads the Eastern League in XBH (16) and became the first player to reach 10 2B and 60 TB. Flores sports a .526 SLG which ranks sixth in the Eastern League at the end of the game.

