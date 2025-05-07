Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday
May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the game two of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Wednesday by a score of 3-0.
Somerset was shut in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
RHP Cam Schlittler (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 7 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start and sixth appearance of the season.
Schlittler punched out at least seven batters for the third time this season. Schlittler threw a season-high 95 pitches. That mark is tied for the second-most pitches thrown in an Eastern League game this season. At the end of the game, Schlittler ranks first in the Eastern League in IP (33.0), third in K (36), fifth in ERA (2.18), and eighth in WHIP (1.06).
C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 2B, 2 K) made a catch in foul territory scaling the netting behind home plate and ripped a double in the eighth inning.
At the conclusion of the game, Flores leads the Eastern League in XBH (16) and became the first player to reach 10 2B and 60 TB. Flores sports a .526 SLG which ranks sixth in the Eastern League at the end of the game.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Lugo Launches Walk-Off Three-Run Blast to Complete Ponies' Comeback in Win over Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Ducks Blank Patriots 3-0 Behind Maltrud's Strong Start - Akron RubberDucks
- Binghamton Spoils Anthony's Career Night with Walk off Homer - Reading Fightin Phils
- Van Eyk Twirls Complete Game in Doubleheader Split - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yard Goats Split Doubleheader in New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Outlast Curve on Wednesday Afternoon - Altoona Curve
- Holton's 12th-Inning Blast Walks off Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Sens Shutout Squirrels for Second Straight Game - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Bats, Arms Torch Richmond Again - Harrisburg Senators
- May 7, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset
- Four Unanswered Runs Fuel Patriots Comeback, Split Series with Richmond Sunday
- Vargas Breaks Up No-Hitter in 9th, Patriots Fall to Richmond Saturday