Senators Bats, Arms Torch Richmond Again
May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators exploded for seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings to cruise to a 9-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. It was a tight 2-0 Senators lead until the last of the seventh when the Sens broke the game open. Over the last two games the Senators have scored 29 runs on 26 hits while keeping Richmond off the scoreboard. The win moves the Senators to 15-14, one game over .500, for the first time this season.
THE BIG PLAY
Viandel Pena hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Viandel Pena drove in four runs with his two-run home run, an RBI triple, and an RBI single. CJ Stubbs had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Phillip Glasser had two hits and drove in two runs. Jeremy De La Rosa had two hits and scored twice. Dustin Saenz started and worked 5.2 shutout innings for his second win. Holden Powell, Erick Mejia, Todd Peterson and Michael Cuevas combined to go the final 3.1 shutout innings.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2025
- Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Lugo Launches Walk-Off Three-Run Blast to Complete Ponies' Comeback in Win over Reading - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Ducks Blank Patriots 3-0 Behind Maltrud's Strong Start - Akron RubberDucks
- Binghamton Spoils Anthony's Career Night with Walk off Homer - Reading Fightin Phils
- Van Eyk Twirls Complete Game in Doubleheader Split - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Yard Goats Split Doubleheader in New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- SeaWolves Outlast Curve on Wednesday Afternoon - Altoona Curve
- Holton's 12th-Inning Blast Walks off Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Sens Shutout Squirrels for Second Straight Game - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Senators Bats, Arms Torch Richmond Again - Harrisburg Senators
- May 7, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.