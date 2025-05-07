Senators Bats, Arms Torch Richmond Again

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators exploded for seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings to cruise to a 9-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. It was a tight 2-0 Senators lead until the last of the seventh when the Sens broke the game open. Over the last two games the Senators have scored 29 runs on 26 hits while keeping Richmond off the scoreboard. The win moves the Senators to 15-14, one game over .500, for the first time this season.

THE BIG PLAY

Viandel Pena hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Viandel Pena drove in four runs with his two-run home run, an RBI triple, and an RBI single. CJ Stubbs had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Phillip Glasser had two hits and drove in two runs. Jeremy De La Rosa had two hits and scored twice. Dustin Saenz started and worked 5.2 shutout innings for his second win. Holden Powell, Erick Mejia, Todd Peterson and Michael Cuevas combined to go the final 3.1 shutout innings.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

