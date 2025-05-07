Yard Goats Split Doubleheader in New Hampshire

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, NH - The Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. After dropping a 2-1 decision in game one, the Yard Goats scored three runs in the third inning, and cruised behind the pitching of Mason Green, Bryce McGowan, Victor Juarez and Collin Baumgarter to win the second game 4-2. Gabriel Hughes pitched five solid innings, allowing just two runs on two hits, with a season-high seven strikeouts in the opening game.

In game two, the Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with a rally against Fisher Cats starter Rafael Sanchez. Zach Kokoska led off with a double and Dyan Jorge followed with a single. Sanchez' wild pitch allowed Kokoska to score the first run of the game. Later in the inning, GJ Hill cracked an RBI triple, scoring Jorge to make it 2-0. Ben McCabe joined the fun with a run-scoring single bringing home Hill and it was 3-0.

Mason Green retired six of the first eight batters with a pair of strikeouts before surrendering a two-run double to Jace Bohrofen in the third inning. The Fisher Cats had runners at the corners but reliever Bryce McGowan got Charles McAdoo to hit into an inning ending double play. Yard Goats reliever Victor Juarez entered in the fourth inning and fired three scoreless frames with three strikeouts and permitted only one hit. The Yard Goats added an insurance run in the seventh inning as Juan Guerrero drove in Cole Carrigg to make it 4-2. Collin Baumgartner worked a scoreless seventh to earn his third save.

In game one, the Fisher Cats scored the only two runs they needed on one swing, a RJ Schreck two RBI triple in the third inning off Hartford starter Gabriel Hughes. Jay Harris led off the inning with a walk and Jacob Sharp was hit by a pitch before the one-out hit by Schreck.

Hughes retired the side in order twice and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts and allowed just two runs on two hits, while going five innings for the third straight start.

New Hampshire starter CJ Van Eyk got help from two double play grounders and worked around leadoff batters reaching in five of seven innings. He held the Yard Goats to four singles and recorded six strikeouts.

The Yard Goats made it a 2-1 game with a run in the seventh inning on Jorge RBI grounder scoring Jose Torres. However, Van Eyk retired the final batter for the complete game win.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Thursday night at 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on Newstalk 1080 WTIC and on the Audacy App. LHP Mason Albright will pitch for the Yard Goats and RHP Ryan Watson will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7:10 PM).

Game One:

Fisher Cats 2, Yard Goats 1

WP: CJ Van Eyk (2-3)

LP: Gabriel Hughes (1-2)

T: 1:28

Game Two:

Yard Goats 4, Fisher Cats 2

WP: Bryce McGowan (1-0)

LP: Rafael Sanchez (1-1)

T: 2:33

