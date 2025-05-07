Holton's 12th-Inning Blast Walks off Curve

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (19-10) earned their first walk-off win of the season on Jake Holton's game-winning homer as Erie defeated Altoona (14-15) 6-4 in 12 innings.

Erie opened the scoring in the third inning against Curve starter Po-Yu Chen when Danny Seretti drove a two-run double. Serretti, celebrating his 25th birthday, gave Erie a 2-0 lead.

Altoona cut into the Erie lead in the fourth on Termarr Johnson's solo homer against Erie starter Carlos Peña, making it 2-1.

Brady Allen's two-out RBI single in the fourth extended Erie's lead to 3-1.

Peña allowed consecutive one-out doubles to Nick Cimillo and Mitch Jebb in the fifth. Jebb's RBI double make it 3-2. Peña departed after 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, two walks, and two runs while striking out five. Tim Naughton stranded the bases loaded in the fifth in relief of Peña by striking out Mike Jarvis.

Andrew Magno took over for Erie in the sixth and walked Sammy Siani to lead off. Siani went to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on Jack Brannigan's RBI single, tying the game at 3-3.

The game remained tied into extra innings. Neither team scored until the 12th, when Jarvis gave Altoona the lead with a sacrifice fly against Drew Sommers.

The SeaWolves responded in the bottom of the 12th. Against Justin Meis, Serretti scored the tying run on Jim Jarvis' sacrifice fly. Justice Bigbie extended the inning with an infield single. Holton then clobbered the walk-off two-run shot, giving Erie the 6-4 victory.

Sommers (1-0) secured the win over Meis (0-1).

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn squaring off against Alessandro Ercolini.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.