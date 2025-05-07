Sens Shutout Squirrels for Second Straight Game

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held scoreless for the second straight day in a 9-0 loss against the Harrisburg Senators Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (8-21) left 12 total runners on base and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the loss against the Senators (15-14). The team has been held scoreless over the last 25 innings dating back to Sunday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Jack Choate (Loss, 1-1) retired the first seven batters he faced until he allowed a walk and a two-run homer to Viandel Pena to give Harrisburg a 2-0 lead.

Choate finished the day with five innings, allowing three hits, two runs and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels had the bases loaded in the fourth, but Harrisburg starter Dustin Saenz (Win, 2-3) induced a flyout to strand all three runners. Saenz pitched 5.2 scoreless innings and stranded all nine baserunners he allowed.

Harrisburg jumped to a 6-0 advantage in the seventh after a two-run single by CJ Stubbs, an RBI triple by Pena and an RBI single by Phillip Glasser.

The Senators struck for three more runs in the eighth, pushing the lead to 9-0.

Game three of the series between the Flying Squirrels and the Senators will be Thursday night at FNB Field. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (1-1, 3.04) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (2-1, 2.39). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

