Binghamton Spoils Anthony's Career Night with Walk off Homer

May 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Binghamton, NY) - A two-out, three-run, home run from William Lugo lifted the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-11) to a 9-7 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (7-19) on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Reading entered the bottom of the ninth inning up by one run. Nelson Alvarez (L, 0-1) quickly retired the first two Rumble Ponies in the inning. Ryan Clifford and Nick Lorusso began the rally with back-to-back singles to keep the game alive. Lugo then followed with a home run to left field to finish off the victory for Binghamton.

The Fightin Phils began the game fast, racing out to 6-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning. Robert Moore led off the game with a double and moved to third when Keaton Anthony singled. Felix Reyes followed with a sacrifice fly to to center to score Moore and make it 1-0.

Reading tacked on three more in the top of the third. Aidan Miller started the inning with a one-out single to left field. Anthony followed with his second home run of the night, a two-run shot, to make it 3-0. After that, Felix Reyes doubled and scored two batters later when Hendry Mendez singled to center, making it a 4-0 advantage for the Fightin Phils.

The early scoring continued for Reading when the R-Phils added two-more runs in the top of the fourth frame. Elio Prado started the inning with a walk and Moore reached on an error by Kevin Parada, putting runners on first and third for Reading. Anthony then clubbed his third base knock of the night, a double to score both Prado and Moore, making it a 6-0 lead for the Fightin Phils.

Moises Chace started for Reading and tossed another scoreless outing, as he struck out four over 3.2 innings. Andrew Bechtold followed 1.1-shutout frames of relief.

Andrew Baker entered in the bottom of the sixth and Binghamton started to mount their comeback. Nick Morabito led off the inning with a walk and Ryan Clifford followed with a two-run home run. Travis Kuhn then followed Baker and sent Binghamton down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Reading grew the lead to 7-2 in the top of the eighth inning. Moore led off with his second double of the night and scored on the second two-bagger of the evening for Anthony. Anthony was injured on the double and lifted from the game for Leandro Pineda.

Kuhn returned for the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed a leadoff single to Morabito. Clifford followed with a single, then Nick Lorusso singled home Morabito to make it 7-3. After two quick outs, D'Andre Smith reached on a throwing error from Luis Verdugo at third, which scored Clifford to cut the deficit for Binghamton to three. On the next play, a fielding error from Aidan Miller scored Lorussa and Smith to make it 7-6, with Reading still on top.

TJ Shook (W, 1-0) came back out for the top of the ninth inning and kept Reading's bats off the board, setting the stage for the Binghamton walk-off win in the bottom of the frame.

Anthony led the way for the Fightin Phils with four hits, a run, two doubles, a home run and five RBI. It matched a career-high in hits and set a new career-best in RBI. Moore had two hits, both doubles, and scored three runs in the loss. Hendry Mendez also added two hits on the night for Reading. The Fightin Phils clubbed a season-high seven doubles and team-high eight extra-base hits in the defeat.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, and RHP Jack Wenninger will get the start for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

