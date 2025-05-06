Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed
May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather in the area, Tuesday's Rumble Ponies game against the Reading Fightin Phils at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader this Saturday, May 10, with first pitch of game one beginning at 12 p.m. and the second game to follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The Cóndores de Binghamton jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance will take place when gates open at 11:30 a.m. prior to the first game on Saturday.
Fans can exchange their tickets to Tuesday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.
Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Davenport and Denholm Dominate as Ducks Defeat Patriots 3-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Hamm Spins First Double-A Win as Wolves Blank Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Crush Richmond 19-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Curve Bats Quieted in Series Opener at Erie - Altoona Curve
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Tuesday's Baysox Game in Portland Postponed - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Rained out Again - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and Binghamton Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Lugo Launches Walk-Off Three-Run Blast to Complete Ponies' Comeback in Win over Reading
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed
- Ponies with Big Comeback Victory in Game 2, Split Sunday Doubleheader in Erie
- Saturday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Erie, Doubleheader to be Played Sunday
- Ponies Take Game One, Drop Game Two to Split Friday Doubleheader in Erie