Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Due to inclement weather in the area, Tuesday's Rumble Ponies game against the Reading Fightin Phils at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader this Saturday, May 10, with first pitch of game one beginning at 12 p.m. and the second game to follow approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Cóndores de Binghamton jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans in attendance will take place when gates open at 11:30 a.m. prior to the first game on Saturday.

Fans can exchange their tickets to Tuesday's game for any remaining Rumble Ponies home game this season.

Tickets for all Rumble Ponies home games can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or online at www.bingrp.com.

