Hamm Spins First Double-A Win as Wolves Blank Curve
May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (18-10) took the opening game of the series against Altoona (14-14) with a 3-0 win on Tuesday.
Erie scored first in the second inning on Eduardo Valencia's two-out RBI single against Altoona starter Jarod Bayless.
In the fourth, Erie extended the lead against Altoona reliever J.C. Flowers. Justice Bigbie singled and was at second base with two out and Chris Meyers batting. Flowers attempted to pick off Bigbie, but errantly threw the ball into center field. Sammy Siani then committed a second error while trying to pick up the ball, allowing Bigbie to score. The pair of errors made it 2-0.
Erie tacked on an insurance run in the eighth when Valencia picked up a second RBI single with two outs.
Jaden Hamm started for Erie and turned in his finest Double-A outing yet. Hamm allowed one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked a pair and struck out four batters.
RJ Petit and Dylan Smith eached tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief for Erie.
Hamm (1-2) earned his first Double-A win. He defeated Bayless (0-2). Smith picked up his first save.
The series continues on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. as Carlos Peña takes on Po-Yu Chen.
