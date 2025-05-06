Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Shortstop George Lombard Jr.

(Somerset Patriots) Shortstop George Lombard Jr.(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotion of No. 1 prospect SS George Lombard Jr. to the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Lombard Jr. hit .329/.495/.488 in 24 games for High-A Hudson Valley before the promotion. He is among the South Atlantic League's leaders with a .495 OBP (1st), 22 R (T-2nd), 8 doubles (2nd), 23 BB (T-2nd), AVG (T-3rd), 11 SB (T-3rd), 27 H (5th), 10 XBH (T-6th), 40 TB (8th), and .488 SLG (9th).

Lombard Jr. was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (26th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep High School in Miami. In three minor league seasons with the Yankees organization (2023-25), Lombard Jr. has hit .252/.375/.359 with 87 R, 139 H, 35 doubles, 3 triples, 6 HR, 64 RBI and 54 SB in 147 games.

The son of former Major League outfielder and current Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard, Lombard Jr. split the 2024 season between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley, batting .231/.338/.334 with 56 R, 25 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 45 RBI, 61 BB and 39 SB in 110 combined games. He led Yankees farmhands in stolen bases, was tied for eighth in doubles and ranked ninth in hits and walks last season.

Lombard Jr. received an invite to 2025 Yankees Spring Training and hit 2 HR and 4 RBI in 26 AB over 14 games played. He joins OF Spencer Jones to become the first Yankees' top two prospects to be assigned to the Patriots at the same time in franchise history (non-rehab assignment). It will also be the fourth straight season that the organization's No. 1 prospect will appear with Somerset.

He will make his Double-A debut with Somerset on the road in Akron. The Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.