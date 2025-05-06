Tuesday's Baysox Game in Portland Postponed

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, M.E. - Tuesday's night's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader Wednesday, May 7 with game one set to begin at 5:00 p.m with game two set to begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one from Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. Both games will be seven innings long.

Right-hander Trace Bright is scheduled to start for Chesapeake in game one while right-hander Juan Nuñez is scheduled to start game two.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

