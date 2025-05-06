Tuesday's Baysox Game in Portland Postponed
May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
PORTLAND, M.E. - Tuesday's night's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader Wednesday, May 7 with game one set to begin at 5:00 p.m with game two set to begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one from Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field. Both games will be seven innings long.
Right-hander Trace Bright is scheduled to start for Chesapeake in game one while right-hander Juan Nuñez is scheduled to start game two.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets,
ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
