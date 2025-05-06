Sea Dogs Rained out Again

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Tuesday, May 6th at 6:00 PM against the Chesapeake Baysox at Delta Dental Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 7th at 5:00 PM

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's postponed game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

The doubleheader on May 7th will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets dated May 7th are good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the 5:00 PM game.

This is the third straight home game to be postponed for the Sea Dogs and fifth overall at Delta Dental Park this season.

The Sea Dogs will celebrate Slugger's birthday on May 7th, and the first fireworks show of the season is set for Friday, May 9th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

