Sea Dogs Rained out Again
May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs game scheduled for Tuesday, May 6th at 6:00 PM against the Chesapeake Baysox at Delta Dental Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 7th at 5:00 PM
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's postponed game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2025 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.
Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.
The doubleheader on May 7th will consist of two seven-inning games. Tickets dated May 7th are good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the 5:00 PM game.
This is the third straight home game to be postponed for the Sea Dogs and fifth overall at Delta Dental Park this season.
The Sea Dogs will celebrate Slugger's birthday on May 7th, and the first fireworks show of the season is set for Friday, May 9th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Davenport and Denholm Dominate as Ducks Defeat Patriots 3-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Hamm Spins First Double-A Win as Wolves Blank Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Crush Richmond 19-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Curve Bats Quieted in Series Opener at Erie - Altoona Curve
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Tuesday's Baysox Game in Portland Postponed - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Rained out Again - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and Binghamton Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.