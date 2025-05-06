May 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats played two games on Sunday to end the series in the Granite State. Portland swept New Hampshire with a 6-5 win in game one and 5-1 win in game two. The second game had to be shortened due to rain in the seventh inning with two outs. In game one, Blaze Jordan blasted his second home run of the series to help extend Portland's lead 4-3 at the time. Mikey Romero mashed a homer in the second game to lead off the first inning for the Sea Dogs.

ROMERO RAKES IN THE GRANITE STATE In eight games against the Fisher Cats last week, Romero hit .310 (9-29) with six extra base hits. He recorded three doubles and three home runs while driving home seven runs. In his 29 at bats, he only struck out five times.

JHOSTYNXON IS PRODUCTIVE Jhostynxon Garcia appeared in all eight games last week in New Hampshire. In 26 at bats, he only struck out twice. He worked four walks. Garcia also smashed a triple while driving home two runs. He also had a stolen base.

BRAND STAYS ON BRAND Jonathan Brand fired 0.2 of a scoreless inning in Saturday afternoon's loss. Through his last six games, he is 1-0 with two saves. In 7.0 innings, he has not allowed a run. He has given up five hits while walking four and striking out 13.

NEW NAME, SAME FOES In November 2024, the Baysox officially announced the team's renaming to the Chesapeake Baysox during a special event at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis, Maryland. The updated team name represents a new chapter in Baysox baseball, expanding the brand to better reflect the broad and diverse community of fans who support the team across the region. The Baysox will continue to play at their home, Prince George's Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland.

WHERE DO WE STAND With a doubleheader sweep on Sunday in New Hampshire, the Sea Dogs are back in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Hartford Yard goats are in second place, 0.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Chesapeake Baysox are in third place of the Southwest Division, 4.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 6, 2017 - Rafael Devers hit a grand slam in a 5-0 win over Reading at Hadlock Field in game one of a doubleheader. Jalen Beeks fanned eight batters over five scoreless frames to earn his fourth win of the year. Brock Holt went 1-for-3 in a MLB Rehab Assignment.

ON THE MOUND RHP Jack Anderson will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He has made four appearances for Portland this year. This will be his first start for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on May 1st in New Hampshire and tossed 2.2 shutout and hitless innings issuing one walk and striking out three. He made one start for Worcester on April 19th in Rochester and allowed eight runs on 11 hits in 1.2 innings. He did not record a strikeout or issue a walk. He gave up three home runs.

