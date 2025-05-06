Curve Bats Quieted in Series Opener at Erie

CURVE, PA - Altoona's offense was held to just two hits in a 3-0 defeat to the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Jarod Bayless started a bullpen day with the Curve and allowed just one run on four hits in three innings. Bayless, who was charged with the loss despite turning in one of his best outings of the season, struck out three before handing the ball off to his fellow bullpen 'mates. J.C. Flowers struck out a pair around two hits and one run in the fourth inning and was warming up to pitch the fifth when the teams were chased from the field because of persistent rains that required attention from the grounds crew.

After a 55-minute rain delay, Emmanuel Chapman tossed two scoreless frames of relief, earning three strikeouts of his own.

The Curve got a running into scoring position twice on Tuesday night, getting Mitch Jebb to second in the fourth inning and Termarr Johnson to second in the sixth. In the fourth, the Curve bounced into an inning-ending double play against Jaden Hamm and in the sixth back-to-back strikeouts by reliever RJ Petit ended the threat. Altoona managed just one baserunner in the final three innings.

Erie added an insurance run in the eighth inning with a second run-scoring hit from DH Eduardo Valencia.

Tres Gonzalez reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances, with a single and twice was hit by a pitch. Mitch Jebb continued his on-base streak to 13 games with a fourth inning single.

The Curve continue their six-game series at Erie's UPMC Park on Wednesday morning, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at 11:05 a.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Curve with LHP Carlos Pena slated to start for the SeaWolves.

