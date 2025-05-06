Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out

May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Tuesday night's series opener between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed for Wednesday, May 7, with a doubleheader set to begin at 11:05 AM EDT. Tickets to Tuesday's game are redeemable for any Fisher Cats home game in 2025, based on availability.

New Hampshire (11-16) enters the week following an eight-game homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs, which featured a pair of doubleheaders to make up for two postponements from April 12 & 13 at Hadlock Field. Hartford (16-10) visits New Hampshire for the first time in 2025 after winning the first four games against Chesapeake at Dunkin' Park last week and dropping the final two.

Right-handers CJ Van Eyk (1-3, 6.46 ERA) and Rafael Sanchez (1-0, 1.35 ERA) were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday's matchups against the Yard Goats, although no pitchers have been confirmed for Wednesday's doubleheader.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.