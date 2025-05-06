Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out
May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - Tuesday night's series opener between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium has been postponed for Wednesday, May 7, with a doubleheader set to begin at 11:05 AM EDT. Tickets to Tuesday's game are redeemable for any Fisher Cats home game in 2025, based on availability.
New Hampshire (11-16) enters the week following an eight-game homestand against the Portland Sea Dogs, which featured a pair of doubleheaders to make up for two postponements from April 12 & 13 at Hadlock Field. Hartford (16-10) visits New Hampshire for the first time in 2025 after winning the first four games against Chesapeake at Dunkin' Park last week and dropping the final two.
Right-handers CJ Van Eyk (1-3, 6.46 ERA) and Rafael Sanchez (1-0, 1.35 ERA) were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday's matchups against the Yard Goats, although no pitchers have been confirmed for Wednesday's doubleheader.
Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Davenport and Denholm Dominate as Ducks Defeat Patriots 3-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Hamm Spins First Double-A Win as Wolves Blank Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Crush Richmond 19-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Curve Bats Quieted in Series Opener at Erie - Altoona Curve
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Tuesday's Baysox Game in Portland Postponed - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Rained out Again - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and Binghamton Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Van Eyk Twirls Complete Game in Doubleheader Split
- Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out
- Rain Cuts Fisher Cats Late Rally Short in Sunday Sweep
- Schreck's Diving Catch in Seventh Secures Game One Win
- Watson Matches Career-High with Seven Innings of Scoreless Ball