Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday
May 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the game one of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday by a score of 3-0.
Somerset was shut out for the first time this season. The Patriots' bullpen combined to allow zero runs on 1 H, 1 BB and 5 K across 3.2 innings.
RHP Bailey Dees (4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season.
LHP Ryan Anderson (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) appeared in his eighth outing with Somerset and did not factor into the decision. Anderson has not allowed a run since 4/20 @ALT. Over his last five appearances, Anderson has allowed a .095 BA, 2 H, 4 BB, and posted 6 K over 6.2 IP.
RHP Jordany Ventura (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) threw eight strikes on 11 pitches in his first appearance since 4/23 vs. HFD and did not factor into the decision. Ventura has not allowed a run since 4/13 vs. REA. Over his last four appearances, Ventura has allowed a .091 BA, 1 H, 0 BB, and has posted 4 K across 3.2 IP.
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2 K) picked up his first hit in his first game at Double-A. Lombard Jr.'s first hit was a single into centerfield in the eighth inning off of Trenton Denholm. Lombard Jr. became the youngest call-up to Somerset (19 years, 11 months, 4 days) since Jasson Domínguez (19 years, 7 months, 6 days) on Sept. 13, 2022. With Lombard Jr.'s appearance, the Yankees' top prospect has played for Somerset in four consecutive seasons.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Squirrels Allow Team-Record 19 Runs in Loss to Sens - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Davenport and Denholm Dominate as Ducks Defeat Patriots 3-0 - Akron RubberDucks
- Hamm Spins First Double-A Win as Wolves Blank Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators Crush Richmond 19-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Curve Bats Quieted in Series Opener at Erie - Altoona Curve
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday - Somerset Patriots
- Tuesday's Baysox Game in Portland Postponed - Chesapeake Baysox
- Sea Dogs Rained out Again - Portland Sea Dogs
- Reading and Binghamton Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Reading Postponed - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Fisher Cats & Yard Goats Series Opener Rained Out - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- May 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Schlittler Fans Seven in Patriots' Loss at Akron Wednesday
- Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday
- Yankees Top Prospect George Lombard Jr. Promoted to Double-A Somerset
- Four Unanswered Runs Fuel Patriots Comeback, Split Series with Richmond Sunday
- Vargas Breaks Up No-Hitter in 9th, Patriots Fall to Richmond Saturday