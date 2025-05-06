Lombard Jr. Debuts, Patriots Blanked at Akron Tuesday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Akron RubberDucks in the game one of a six-game series at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday by a score of 3-0.

Somerset was shut out for the first time this season. The Patriots' bullpen combined to allow zero runs on 1 H, 1 BB and 5 K across 3.2 innings.

RHP Bailey Dees (4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fifth start of the season.

LHP Ryan Anderson (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) appeared in his eighth outing with Somerset and did not factor into the decision. Anderson has not allowed a run since 4/20 @ALT. Over his last five appearances, Anderson has allowed a .095 BA, 2 H, 4 BB, and posted 6 K over 6.2 IP.

RHP Jordany Ventura (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) threw eight strikes on 11 pitches in his first appearance since 4/23 vs. HFD and did not factor into the decision. Ventura has not allowed a run since 4/13 vs. REA. Over his last four appearances, Ventura has allowed a .091 BA, 1 H, 0 BB, and has posted 4 K across 3.2 IP.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2 K) picked up his first hit in his first game at Double-A. Lombard Jr.'s first hit was a single into centerfield in the eighth inning off of Trenton Denholm. Lombard Jr. became the youngest call-up to Somerset (19 years, 11 months, 4 days) since Jasson Domínguez (19 years, 7 months, 6 days) on Sept. 13, 2022. With Lombard Jr.'s appearance, the Yankees' top prospect has played for Somerset in four consecutive seasons.

