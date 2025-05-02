LeMahieu Rehabs, Jones Homers, Vargas Shines in Extra-Inning Loss at Richmond Friday

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game four of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Friday by a score of 8-7 in 10 innings.

The Patriots played in extra innings for the first time this season. Somerset trailed 7-4 entering the ninth inning, before scoring three runs to tie the game.

RHP Baron Stuart (4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 4 K) made his fourth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Harrison Cohen (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) pitched the bottom of the 10th inning and was tabbed with the loss in his team-leading 10th outing of the season.

2B DJ LeMahieu (0-for-3, BB, ROE, R, K) appeared in the fifth game of his major league rehab assignment with Somerset. LeMahieu played seven innings at second base and was pinch hit for by Jose Colmenares in the eighth inning. On this rehab assignment, LeMahieu is 6-for-13 (.462/.500/.769) with 1 HR, 3 RBI.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K) blasted a two-run home run to left field in the second inning. Jones' home run left the bat at 112.8 mph. No Major League left-handed batter has hit a home run to left field over 110.8 mph this season.

At the conclusion of the game, Jones continues to pace Somerset and the Eastern League with nine home runs and is tied for second in Minor League Baseball (O. Kemp, LHV). Jones is tied for second in the Eastern League with a .573 SLG (M. Anderson, ERI).

C Rafael Flores (1-for-6, 2B, K) extended his hit streak to eight games with a double in the fifth inning. Flores has hits in 12 of his last 13 games over which he is 19-for-58 (.328/.355/.603) with 13 RBI, 9 R, and 10 XBH.

3B Alexander Vargas (3-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI, BB, K) tied the game with a two-run triple with one out in the ninth inning. Vargas collected a season-high three hits and his fourth three-hit game at Double-A in his career.

2B Jose Colmenares (2-for-2, 2B) pinch hit for DJ LeMahieu and laced his first two hits at the Double-A level.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.