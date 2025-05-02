Squirrels Win Back-And-Forth Game in Extras

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Aeverson Arteaga hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-7 win over the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (7-18) homered four times and picked up their second straight win in the series against the Patriots (11-14).

Tied, 7-7, entering the 10th, Nick Garcia (Win, 2-0) entered for Richmond. Jose Colmenares singled to advance the placed runner to third, putting two on with no outs. Garcia struck out Spencer Jones swinging and Rafael Flores lined out to Bryce Eldridge at first, who doubled off Colmenares to end the frame.

In the bottom of the 10th, Harrison Cohen (Loss, 0-2) hit Sabin Ceballos with a pitch and walked Cal Mitchell to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Arteaga hit a slow grounder to first that third baseman Alexander Vargas attempted to flip to the catcher, but his toss went wide, scoring Jairo Pomares to end the game.

Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI single by Jared Wegner.

In the bottom of the second, Pomares belted his team-leading fifth homer of the year, a solo shot, to even the score 1-1.

The Patriots took a 3-1 lead in the third inning. D.J. LeMahieu, on a rehab assignment from the Yankees, led off with a walk and Spencer Jones followed with a two-run homer, his league-leading ninth this year.

Devin Mann, who signed with the Giants earlier this week, closed the score to 3-2 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, Diego Velasquez hit an RBI double to tie the score, 3-3. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the Eastern League and the longest by a Richmond batter since 2022.

Later in the inning, Eldridge brought in Velasquez with a double and Pomares added an RBI single to give Richmond a 5-3 lead.

The Patriots closed the score to 5-4 in the sixth. LeMahieu reached on a fielding error, plating Max Burt.

Zach Morgan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 6-4. It was his first of the year.

In the seventh, Carter Howell lofted a solo homer, his second in the last three games, to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 7-4.

The Patriots rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning. Vargas hit a two-run triple and Wegner added a single to square the score, 7-7.

Pomares finished the game a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Velasquez, Eldridge, Mann and Arteaga each had two hits.

Richmond relievers Nick Morreale and Braxton Roxby combined to throw four scoreless innings. The Richmond pitching staff struck out 12 in the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Lefty Joe Whitman (0-3, 7.53) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Trent Sellers (0-0, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

