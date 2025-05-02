Five-Run Fifth Inning Sinks Sea Dogs 8-2

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-8) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-14) on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 8-2. With the loss, the Sea Dogs are now in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 1.0 game behind the first place Hartford Yard Goats.

Blaze Jordan blasted his first home run of season for Portland in the top of the ninth inning with one out. It was a two-run homer, increasing his team-leading RBI tally to 15.

RJ Schreck crushed his first home run of the year in the bottom of the third inning, and the Fisher Cats led 1-0.

The Fisher Cats plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a one-out single by Jacob Sharp, Ryan McCarty then worked a walk. Sharp scored on an RBI single by Peyton Williams and then McCarty came home on a wild pitch putting the Fisher Cats ahead, 2-0. Cade Doughty laced a two-run single to centerfield extending New Hampshire's lead, 4-0. The final run of the inning scored on a Dasan Brown RBI single.

New Hampshire would score their final runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sharp and Schreck reached on back-to-back singles. A wild pitch by Yovanny Cruz allowed Schreck to score then Peyton Williams hit a sacrifice fly to left field driving home Sharp.

RHP Ryan Watson (2-1, 1.24 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 7.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking one and striking out three. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-3, 3.57 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet for a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 3rd at 1:05pm. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 4.34 ERA) will start game one for the Sea Dogs while RHP Michael Dominguez (0-0, 0.96 ERA) will be New Hampshire's game one starter. Both teams are TBA for game two.

