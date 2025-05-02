Ducks Fall 6-2 in Rain Shortened Game

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Cooper Ingle doubled twice, but the Altoona Curve beat the Akron RubberDucks 6-2 in a rain shortened six innings on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

Altoona answered Akron's early run with a big third inning. The Curve struck for three in the frame capped by Mitch Jebb's two-run double to make it 3-1 Altoona.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone looked sharp out of the gates for Akron breezing through the Curve batting order in the first and second innings. But Altoona got the left-hander for three in the third and another run in the fourth. In total, Boone worked four and a third innings allowing four runs while striking out two. Shawn Rapp got an out to end the fifth. Ross Carver allowed two runs while striking out three in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense jumped ahead early on Friday. Travis Bazzana doubled to open the game before scoring on Ingle's double to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Akron threatened a big inning in the sixth. Back to back singles by Justin Boyd and Alex Mooney put runners on first and second before Jake Fox reached on an error to load the bases. Tyresse Turner worked a walk to cut the Altoona lead to 4-2, but the Curve followed with a strikeout to end the threat.

Notebook

The runs allowed by Carver were his first allowed this season ending a streak of 14.2 innings between Akron and Columbus...The Curve's runs off of Boone in the third ended his 17-inning scoreless streak ...Game Time: 2:12 (1:15)...Attendance: 4,439.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (3-2, 3.08 ERA) will face Altoona left-hander Hunter Barco (1-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

