Cruz's Multi-Homer Game Highlights Doubleheader Split

May 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (16-9) and Binghamton(14-10) split a doubleheader on Friday. Binghamton won the opener 4-1 and Erie took the second game 3-0.

Binghamton scored first in game one in the fourth inning against Carlos Peña on an RBI double by William Lugo. Peña allowed one run on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts over four innings.

Binghamton scored a pair of runs against Dylan Smith in the fifth inning. Jett Williams slammed an RBI double, making it 2-0. Nick Lorusso then doubled him home, making it 3-0. An RBI single by Yonny Hernandez in the sixth against Smith made it 4-0.

Nolan McLean stifled Erie in game one. McLean tossed six shutout innings, allowing five hits and two walks.

In game one, Roberto Campos had three hits, including a double for Erie. He scored Erie's lone run on a wild pitch by Joshua Cornielly in the seventh.

Peña (0-1) took the loss against McLean (3-1).

In game two, Garrett Burhenn matched zeroes with Ponies starter Jonathan Pintaro. Burhenn turned in five shutout innings, allowing just two singles and no walks with four strikeouts.

After Pintaro began the game with three perfect innings, Trei Cruz opened the fourth with a solo home run to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Jake Holton doubled and scored on another double by Chris Meyers, making it 2-0.

Cruz slammed his second home run of the game, another solo shot, against Carlos Guzman in the sixth inning to make it 3-0.

Burhenn (3-0) earned the win over Pintaro (0-2). Tim Naughton secured his first save of the season.

The series continues on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. with Joseph Montalvo facing Jonah Tong.

