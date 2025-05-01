SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Bighamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 2 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and one ticket is good for both games, including tickets already in hand for Friday's originally scheduled game. Gates for the May 2 doubleheader will open at 3:30 p.m.

The first SeaWolves fireworks show of the 2025 season will follow game two.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.

