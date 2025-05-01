Morrill Makes Double-A Debut, But Patriots Fall in Richmond

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Cole Ayers

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Cole Ayers(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game three of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, Va. on Thursday by a score of 5-1.

RHP Cam Schlittler (5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season. Schlittler has punched out at least five batters in four of his five outing this year.

RHP Hueston Morrill (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K) made his Double-A debut on the day of his promotion and struck out his first two batters with Somerset.

SS Alexander Vargas (1-for-3, RBI, K) drove in the lone run for the Patriots on a single in the seventh inning.

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-for-2, 2B, R, 2 BB, SB) worked his way on-base in three plate appearances and scored the only run for the Patriots in the seventh inning. Gabrielson came away with his team-leading 9th stolen base of the season, which is tied for third in the Eastern League.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 2 K) extended his hit streak to seven games with a single in the sixth inning. Flores has hits in 12 of his last 13 games over which he is 18-for-52 (.346/.375/.635) with 13 RBI, 9 R, and 9 XBH.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.