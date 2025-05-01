Portland Wins in Extras 5-3 over New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-7) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (9-14) in 10 innings 5-3 on Thursday night. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

LHP Hayden Mullins was dominant in his Double-A debut with Portland. He tossed 5.2 innings and tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts. He retired the first 10 batters he faced and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.

In the top of the third inning, Caden Rose laced a triple into the left field corner then scored on an RBI single by Karson Simas and Portland led, 1-0.

New Hampshire tied the game in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Robert Brooks, driving home Alex De Jesus.

The Sea Dogs took the lead back in the top of the seventh inning with two outs. Simas drew a walk and scored on an RBI double by Mikey Romero and Portland led, 2-1.

Charles McAdoo blasted his first home run of the year for New Hampshire in the bottom of the eighth inning, tying the game 2-2 and sending it to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth inning, Romero drove home Rose, the runner placed at second base, with his second hit of the ballgame. Jhostynxon Garcia then worked a walk. Ronald Rosario lifted a two-run single to centerfield and the Sea Dogs led, 5-2.

The Fisher Cats scored their final run in the bottom of the tenth inning with a sacrifice fly by Jace Bohrofen.

RHP Jack Anderson (1-1, 0.84 ERA) was given the loss tossing 3.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk. RHP Jonathan Lavallee (1-2, 5.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while walking two and striking out four. RHP Zach Bryant (2) earned the save pitching the tenth inning for Portland.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Friday May 2nd at 6:35pm. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-2, 4.05 ERA) will start for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Ryan Watson (1-1, 1.64 ERA) to the bump.

