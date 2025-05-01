May 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







TWINBILL SPLIT The Sea Dogs split last night's doubleheader with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, losing the first game 3-2 then winning the second, 3-2. In game one, Portland plated their first run in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff double by Mikey Romero, he scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Miller and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. Romero blasted a leadoff home run in the top of the third inning, putting the Sea Dogs back on top. In the sixth with the bases loaded, Ryan McCarty laced a two-run single up the middle and New Hampshire took game one, 3-2. The Sea Dogs struck first in game two. After a leadoff walk by Romero, he scored on an RBI single by Blaze Jordan. Tyler Miller then crushed an RBI double to centerfield and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. New Hampshire plated their first run in the bottom of the second inning. Gabriel Martinez drew a walk then scored on an RBI double by Yohendrick Monegro. Jhostynxon Garcia crushed a triple to the right field corner then scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

MONEGRO MAKES QUICK WORK AGAIN Yordanny Monegro fanned seven more hitters in 3.2 innings last night in the first game of the doubleheader. He allowed one run on five hits and did not issue a walk. He leads the Sea Dogs with 27 strikeouts this season.

BRAND STAYS ON BRAND Jonathan Brand fired 2.0 scoreless innings in game two last night. Through his last five games, he is 1-0 with two saves. In 6.1 innings, he has not allowed a run. He has given up five hits while walking four and striking out 13.

ROMERO RIDING A STREAK Mikey Romero is currently riding a thirteen-game on base streak. During that time he is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with two triples, three home runs and four RBI. He has also scored thirteen runs and has drawn nine walks.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, tied with the Hartford Yard Goats. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 1.0 game behind Portland and Hartford.The Somerset Patriots are in third place, 3.5 games back while the Fisher Cats are in fourth place, 5.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 1, 2007 - Clay Buchholz worked six perfect innings before allowing a leadoff single to Bowie's Paco Figueroa on an 0-2 pitch. Buchholz took a no-decision in Portland's 4-1 win over the Baysox at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will make his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his last start for High-A Greenville, he tossed 4.0 shutout innings 4/24 at Hub City Spartanburgers and allowed just one hit while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. Prior to his promotion to Portland, Mullins was 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA in four games (three starts) with the Drive. In 17.0 innings, he allowed two runs on 11 hits while walking three and striking out 27.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.